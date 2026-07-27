Al-Abbas Shrine inaugurates general cultural procession within Umm al-Baneen Complex for Visitor Services (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine inaugurated the general cultural procession on the visitors' route in the axis (Karbala - Najaf), within the Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) complex for visitor services, coinciding with the influx of visitors to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The opening ceremony was attended by a member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine, Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Moussawi, several of its officials, religious and academic figures, and a group of visitors. The events began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the Holy Shrine delivered by Mr. Ahmed Sadiq, head of the Al-Wafi Documentation and Studies Foundation and supervisor of the procession, in which he explained the nature of the procession and the various cultural stations and programs it includes.

Sadiq said: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has opened the general cultural procession on the route of the pilgrims in the (Karbala - Najaf) axis, and it will also be opened on the (Baghdad - Karbala) and (Babylon - Karbala) axes, explaining that this project comes within the vision of the holy shrine to establish the principles of Imam al-Hussayn's (peace be upon him) uprising and to utilize the atmosphere of the Ziyarat Arbaeen to spread religious and cultural awareness among the visitors.

He added that the procession is held with the participation of about nine departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which have combined their efforts to present a comprehensive cultural program that includes a variety of intellectual, doctrinal, and awareness activities aimed at different segments of visitors, especially the youth, with the goal of enhancing awareness of Imam al-Hussayn's (peace be upon him) culture and expanding doctrinal understanding.

For his part, the head of the Development and Sustainable Development Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Dr. Muhammad Hassan Jaber, said that the opening of the general cultural procession coincided with the increase in the number of visitors for the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), noting that it is the first cultural procession to launch on the Najaf-Karbala axis, and that other openings will follow on the other axes.

Jaber explained that the cultural processions launched by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aim to enhance the intellectual and cultural aspects of the Arbaeen visitors, based on the premise that the uprising of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) represents a reformist project focused on building Hussaini awareness. This is achieved through programs that highlight the goals of the Hussaini uprising and its humanitarian and reformist message, contributing to the dissemination of its concepts to various segments of society.



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