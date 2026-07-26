French Ambassador Visits Imam Hussein Shrine, Officials Highlight Arbaeen’s Global Significance

ABNA24 - France's ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in the Iraqi city of Karbala, where officials highlighted the universal message of Imam Hussein and the global significance of the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Durel and his accompanying delegation were received by Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, deputy secretary-general of the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine.

Welcoming the French envoy, Bahr al-Uloom underscored the international stature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, noting that the annual event draws millions of pilgrims from Arab countries, Europe and other parts of the world to the holy city of Karbala.

He described Imam Hussein (AS) as a universal symbol of freedom, justice and human dignity, saying the Imam's enduring message represents solidarity against oppression and the defense of human values.

Durel said he had previously visited Iraq, but described visiting the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) as a unique and deeply significant experience, particularly during the Arbaeen season, when pilgrims from across the globe converge on Karbala.

As part of his visit, the French ambassador also met with the governor of Karbala. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in investment, industry, agriculture, food processing and the textile sector.



/129