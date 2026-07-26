Suicide Bombing on KP Check Post Kills 15 Security Personnel; Forces Eliminate 12 Militants

ABNA24 - At least 15 security personnel were martyred in a devastating suicide bombing targeting a joint check post in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Security forces immediately launched a swift retaliatory operation, eliminating 12 fleeing militants.

Militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the joint police and military check post.

The attack claimed the lives of 12 soldiers, two police personnel, and one official from the Forest Department. Responding immediately, security forces targeted the fleeing attackers, killing 12 of them.

A sanitization operation is currently underway in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

The military reaffirmed that such sacrifices only strengthen the nation's resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and praised the security forces for foiling the assault and neutralizing the militants.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the personnel, he extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism, stating that the nation will not rest until this threat is completely wiped out.



/129