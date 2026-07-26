U.S. Official Says More Than 500 Troops Wounded in War With Iran as Casualty Toll Rises

ABNA24 - A U.S. official has acknowledged an increase in the number of military personnel wounded in the war with Iran.

According to Pars Today, citing Mehr News Agency, the Associated Press, quoting a U.S. official, admitted that the number of U.S. military personnel wounded during the war with Iran has risen to more than 500.

Earlier, the Associated Press had also acknowledged that the number of U.S. military personnel killed in the war with Iran had increased to 17.

This comes as the release of official statistics on U.S. military casualties during Iran's missile and drone operations in the region is heavily censored.



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