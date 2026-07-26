Iraqi Analyst Says Tehran Agreements Mark Key Step in Diversifying Iraq’s Regional Economic Partnerships

ABNA24 - An Iraqi economic analyst said the agreements signed between Iran and Iraq during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to Tehran represent an important step toward diversifying the country's regional economic partnerships.

Iraqi economic analyst Basim Jamil Antoine said that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to Tehran to sign memorandums of understanding and economic cooperation agreements was "an important step for Iraq in diversifying its regional and international economic partnerships."

Antoine added that the large number of Iranian pilgrims traveling to Iraq reflects the depth of ties between Baghdad and Tehran.

"Iran is a neighboring and friendly country that shares a long border and common interests with Iraq. It has also adopted positive positions toward Iraq and supported the country during times of crisis," he said.

Need to Shield Agreements from External Pressure

The Iraqi economic analyst stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach in Iraq's relations with other countries, saying that the United States has previously sought to obstruct the implementation of several agreements signed between Iraq and Iran.

He said Iraq possesses vast wealth and natural resources and should choose the best partners to advance its economic development, while ensuring that its economic agreements remain protected from external pressure and interference.

Antoine further noted that Iraq's abundant natural resources provide significant investment potential, emphasizing the need to direct investment toward productive sectors, particularly industry, trade, and transportation, to help revive the national economy.

He called for a balanced approach to Iraq's foreign relations that safeguards the country's interests without aligning with any external power.

Antoine added that over the past 25 years, Iraq has failed to implement hundreds of economic protocols and agreements due to weak follow-up and U.S. interference in the country's internal affairs.

'The United States Is Not Looking Out for Iraq's Interests'

The Iraqi analyst stressed the need to turn agreements into tangible, practical projects rather than leaving them as mere paper agreements, asserting that the United States does not have Iraq's best interests at heart.

During the official visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and his high-level delegation to Tehran, senior officials from both countries, signed four cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.



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