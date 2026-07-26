Hussaini processions in Al-Muthanna provide various services to visitors of Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Hussaini processions in the Al-Khidr district of Al-Muthanna Governorate provide various services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The district of Al-Khidr witnessed the passage of large numbers of visitors on their spiritual journey on foot toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The Hussaini processions and the local residents in the district provided various services to the visitors, including rest areas, meals and drinks, and the provision of chilled water and juices to alleviate the impact of the rising temperatures.

The people of the Al-Khidr district embody the highest forms of giving in serving the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) through their Hussaini processions, as they dedicate their resources and efforts to welcoming the pilgrims and providing various forms of service to them around the clock.

The service processions in the district of Al-Khidr are considered one of the important stops on the way for visitors coming from the province of Basra to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them). This scene reflects the values of solidarity, selflessness, and loyalty to the uprising of the Master of Martyrs (peace be upon him).



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