Gaza Man Dies of Earlier Israeli Strike as New Ceasefire Violations Reported Across Strip

ABNA24 - A Palestinian citizen was pronounced dead today, Saturday, after succumbing to wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, while ceasefire violations were reported in different areas.

Local sources reported that Suhail Haji died of injuries from a previous Israeli strike in Gaza City’s az‑Zeitoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces fired flares over az‑Zeitoun neighborhood, accompanied by heavy shelling and gunfire from tanks east of the area.

Israeli forces also opened fire east of al‑Qarara town, northeast of Khan Yunis, while artillery bombarded the eastern and southern areas of Khan Yunis.

Furthermore, Israeli forces carried out an incursion and bulldozing activities in the Abul‑Ajin area of Deir al‑Balah City in central Gaza.

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