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Huge Blast Heard in Tyre and Surrounding Villages Amid Rising Cross‑Border Tensions

25 July 2026 - 13:02
News ID: 1844686
Source: Mehr News
Huge Blast Heard in Tyre and Surrounding Villages Amid Rising Cross‑Border Tensions

A large explosion shook the area of Masha’a al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, with the blast heard in the city of Tyre.

ABNA24 - A large explosion shook the area of Masha’a al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, with the blast heard in the city of Tyre.

A large explosion shook the area of Masha’a al-Mansouri in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, with the blast heard in the city of Tyre and surrounding villages, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports.

It said the explosion was carried out by the Israeli military.

In a separate incident, NNA reported that Israeli forces carried out a sweep operation using automatic weapons near a Lebanese army post in the village of Majdel Zoun.

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