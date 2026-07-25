Free Digital Translations of Holy Quran in 44 Languages

ABNA24 - Translations of the Holy Quran into 44 languages are available online free of charge.

The King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex has made the digital translations of the meanings of the Holy Quran available through its official website.

It is part of its ongoing efforts to harness modern technology to serve the Holy Quran and broaden global access to its meanings.

The translations are available in a wide range of Asian, European, and African languages and have been prepared and reviewed under a rigorous scholarly methodology supervised by a team of specialists to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the translated meanings.

The initiative enables non-Arabic speakers to access the meanings of the Holy Quran through a modern, user-friendly digital platform.

The complex said all translations are available free of charge for download and use through its website, supporting the wider dissemination of the meanings of the Holy Quran and strengthening its global digital presence.



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