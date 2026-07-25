Saudi airstrikes hit telecom facilities in Yemen’s Hodeida

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes carried out airstrikes on Yemen’s western province of Hodeida on Friday, targeting civilian infrastructure and marking a continued escalation of attacks and restrictions on the country.

According to local sources, Saudi airstrikes hit facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in Hodeida city in a series of raids.

They reported that the strikes also expanded to include Kamaran Island and several other areas across Hodeida province.

The sources added that a woman was injured with varying degrees of wounds as a result of the strike on Kamaran Island, accusing Saudi forces of continuing to target civilian areas.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni Defense Ministry official said the country’s air defenses forced several Saudi military formations to leave Yemeni airspace.



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