Israeli Forces Raid Nablus Hospital, Assault Staff and Arrest Wounded Palestinians

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided Nablus Specialized Hospital on Friday, assaulting medical staff in the emergency department while arresting wounded Palestinians receiving treatment.

Dani Al-Masri, vice chair of the hospital’s board of directors, said the IOF surrounded the hospital, stormed the emergency department, assaulted medical personnel, and handcuffed doctors and nurses.

A local source said a large number of Israeli military vehicles entered Nablus through the Huwwara military checkpoint and headed toward Nablus Specialized Hospital, which remained under siege.

Al-Masri said the IOF arrested two brothers, Urwa Hussein Ali Saifi and Majd Hussein Ali Saifi. Urwa had been receiving treatment at the hospital after being shot in the shoulder during the Israeli assault on the town of Tell.

She added that Israeli forces also confiscated the hospital’s surveillance camera recordings and attempted to blow open the doors of the hospital administration offices.



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