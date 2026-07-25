Caravans of visitors in Nineveh continue their journey toward Karbala to participate in Ziyarat Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The caravans of visitors in Nineveh province continue their journey toward the holy city of Karbala to participate in the commemoration of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The caravans set out from various regions of the governorate on foot, carrying flags of loyalty to Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), in a scene that embodies the values of patience, sacrifice, and unity, as the participants cover hundreds of kilometers to reach the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

Along the path of the pilgrims, the people of the cities and villages have prepared service caravans and rest stations to provide various services to the visitors, reflecting the values of generosity, solidarity, and unity among the people of Iraq in serving the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) until they reach the holy city of Karbala.



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