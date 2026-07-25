Video: Most Important Plot of Satan Against Community of Believers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran informs us of Satan's endeavor to sever the bonds that are beloved to God—bonds that form the foundations of religiosity and the health of society. Among these, two relationships are targeted by Satan above all others: one is family bonds, and the second is the connection of believers with the Imam and the divine leader; for weakening these two paves the way for damage to the faith, morality, and upbringing of the community.