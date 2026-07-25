Video: Moment of Farewell of Imam Ali with Ammar Yasir

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ammar Yasir, at the age of 92, asked Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) for permission to enter the battlefield twice during the Battle of Siffin, but the Imam did not allow him. On the third occasion, the Imam dismounted from his steed, embraced him, and said: "What an excellent brother you have been, and what an excellent companion you are." After this farewell, Ammar went to the battlefield and attained martyrdom. He taught history that one should not reserve one's life for any day other than the day of supporting the truth.