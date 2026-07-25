Iran Warns Trump Against Striking Empty Kolang Site, Calls Operation “Dead and Failed”

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian security official has reported that US President Donald Trump is seeking to claim an achievement by targeting Mount Kolang (Pickaxe), saying that striking an empty site would only be used to create false narratives.

“Trump wants to create an achievement for himself by striking Kuh-e Kolang (Mount Kolang), but everyone knows that hitting an empty warehouse is only useful for producing fake claims and has no effectiveness in creating reality,” the official said Friday.

The official added that any attack on the site has already become a “dead and failed operation,” stating that the facility is too fortified to collapse.

“From now on, an attack on Kuh-e Kolang is a dead and failed operation because it is so fortified that it will not collapse, and more importantly, this facility is currently empty,” he said.

The official further stated that Iran’s response would not be confined to a heavy military reaction, adding that Tehran would respond through a different approach. He did not elaborate on what he meant by a “non-military” or alternative form of response.

“Of course, Iran will respond to this action in a different manner and will not limit itself to a heavy military response,” he said.

The warning come as the US military has conducted air raids across the country for 13 consecutive nights, targeting civilian sites including bridges and water desalination plants.

The illegal US acts of aggression on Iran have killed 55 people and injured 645 others.

The renewed onslaught began after Washington abandoned its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which was meant to end hostilities following the US-Israeli war on Iran launched on Feb. 28. The ceasefire was accepted after 40 days because of Iran’s retaliatory operations and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, and also the Kolang Mountain in central Iran.

Kuh-e Kolang is part of the mountainous terrain in Iran's central province of Isfahan, located close to the Natanz nuclear facility.



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