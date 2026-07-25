70,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Despite Israeli Restrictions

ABNA24 - Around 70,000 Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite tightened restrictions imposed by Israeli police forces at the Mosque’s entrances and throughout the Old City of Occupied Al-Quds.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Al-Quds said approximately 70,000 worshipers attended the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque compound, with tens of thousands arriving at the site from the early morning hours.

Israeli police forces imposed strict security measures around the Aqsa Mosque, deploying additional troops at its gates and throughout the Old City. They also erected military checkpoints across Occupied Al-Quds, stopping dozens of young Palestinians and checking their identification cards.

Israeli forces arrested a Al-Quds resident man near Bab Hutta, one of the gates of Aqsa Mosque, as he was on his way to perform Friday prayer.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided Al-Firdais Mosque, east of Bethlehem, during the Friday sermon and arrested the mosque’s preacher, Adel Asakra.



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