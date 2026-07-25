Four Palestinians Martyred as Israeli Forces and Settlers Attack Tal Village Near Nablus

ABNA24 - Four Palestinians were martyred and four others were injured, three of them critically, after Israeli occupation forces and groups of Jewish settlers attacked the village of Tal, southwest of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said medical teams at Rafidia Government Hospital received casualties after Israeli occupation forces opened heavy live fire on Palestinians who had gone out to defend their land and property. The ministry confirmed that the death toll had risen to four, with several wounded Palestinians remaining in intensive care.

The village witnessed intense confrontations as residents confronted the attack by Israeli occupation forces and settlers. During the clashes, an Israeli settler was killed and three others, including an Israeli army officer and security guards, were injured in a shooting.

Local sources said a Palestinian man managed to seize the weapon of one of the attacking settlers before opening fire on Israeli occupation forces and settlers near the Havat Gilad settlement outpost west of Nablus.

According to the sources, the shooting wounded four settlers and security guards, including a military officer. One settler was initially reported to be in critical condition before Israeli authorities later announced his death.

Israeli occupation forces imposed a tight security cordon around Tal village and its surroundings, deploying additional military reinforcements and raiding the outskirts of the village to secure settlers. Meanwhile, residents remained on high alert amid fears of further attacks targeting homes and agricultural land.



/129