Senior cleric: Revenge against aggressors deeply embedded in Islamic jurisprudence

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Office of Iran's Supreme Leader in Qom has delivered a comprehensive theological and rational defense of the concept of retribution, asserting that revenge against aggressors is deeply embedded in Islamic jurisprudence and pure rationality, and that a society that fails to respond to aggression and treaty violations will inevitably witness the collapse of its security and social order.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the international conference "Realization of the Promise of Revenge," held at the Allameh Jafari Hall of the Islamic Culture and Thought Research Institute, Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Mohammadi Araghi, who also serves as a member of the Assembly of Experts, presented a detailed exposition of the Quranic conception of vengeance.

"The most complete, most decisive, and most beautiful elucidation of the concept of retribution is to be found in the verses of the Holy Quran," he declared. "Contrary to certain misguided interpretations, this doctrine bears absolutely no relation to the propagation of hatred."

Retribution: a response, not an initiation

Mohammadi Araghi stressed that within the logic of the Quran, retribution is never an initial act of aggression. "Retribution is always a reaction to transgression and assault. The Holy Quran explicitly states that if someone commits aggression against you, you possess the right to respond in kind. However, you must never transgress the bounds of justice or inflict an injustice greater than that which was perpetrated against you," he stated.

The Assembly of Experts member rooted his argument firmly in Quranic verses, asserting that the philosophy of retribution in Islamic culture is deterrence against oppression and the establishment of justice, not vengeance driven by raw emotion or hatred. "It is precisely for this reason that the Holy Quran repeatedly prohibits excess in confronting the enemy and deems the observance of justice essential, even when facing aggressors," he added.

Qisas and retribution: individual and societal dimensions

The senior Qom seminary scholar proceeded to delineate the distinctions and commonalities between "Qisas" (retributive justice) and "Intiqam" (vengeance/retribution). He explained that while both concepts pertain to a response against an unjust action, Qisas is primarily invoked in the realm of individual rights, whereas retribution, in many instances, pertains to societal rights and the defense of a community's honor, dignity, and security.

Pact-breaking and the collapse of order

Highlighting the paramount status of honoring one's pledges in Islamic teachings, Mohammadi Araghi stated, "The Holy Quran regards fidelity to pacts as a fundamental principle. Even vis-à-vis the enemy, so long as no breach of covenant has occurred, Muslims are commanded to adhere to their commitments. However, should the opposing side violate its treaty, confronting it becomes a matter of both religious legitimacy and pure rationality."

He forcefully argued that confronting pact-breakers is not merely a juridical ruling but is anchored in reason itself. "If a society does not react to aggression and the violation of treaties, security and social order will utterly disintegrate," he warned.

Divine tradition and the duty to defend the oppressed

Referring to the numerous Quranic verses in which God Almighty attributes retribution against the oppressors to Himself, the senior official stated, "This formulation demonstrates that confronting oppression is rooted in divine tradition. The defense of the oppressed and standing firm against aggressors emanates from the most authentic religious teachings."

Turning his attention to the expansive crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, Mohammadi Araghi declared, "The assault on human life, the sanctity of nations, and the territorial integrity of countries is not merely a military action; it constitutes a violation of the sanctity of the entire human community. From the Quranic perspective, nations possess the right to defend their honor and rights in the face of such aggression."

Ashura: an assault on truth itself

In another segment of his address, the cleric invoked the uprising of Imam Hussein (PBUH), asserting that the tragedy of Ashura was not merely the martyrdom of a single individual. "It was an assault on the very truth of Islam, on justice, and on divine values. Hence, keeping this movement alive is synonymous with safeguarding divine and humane ideals," he said.

The global rise of the resistance narrative

Concluding his remarks, Mohammadi Araghi pointed to shifting currents in global public opinion. "Today, the discourse of resistance has succeeded in challenging the narrative of the Zionist regime. Many nations and universities across the world have become more aware than ever before of the true nature of this regime and of the necessity of supporting the Palestinian nation—a trajectory that demonstrates the effectiveness of the resistance on the international stage," he affirmed.

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