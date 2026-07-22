Israel Continues Its Barbarism in South Lebanon

ABNA24 - The “Israeli” occupation carried out an explosion in the vicinity of Barashit in the Bint Jbeil district.

The “Israeli” occupation also launched two airstrikes on the area between the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

In a further attack, an “Israeli” drone dropped a sound bomb in Mansouri.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] carried out a major explosion in Kfar Tibnit on Monday evening, with the blast heard across the Nabatiyeh area.

The “Israeli” occupation continues its aggression against southern Lebanon through various forms of attacks, including airstrikes and explosions, in what constitutes a violation of the “ceasefire” and the “memorandum of understanding” between Iran and the United States, which calls for a halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The attacks come as the “Israeli” occupation continues its aggression against southern Lebanon amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to the latest statement issued by the Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health, the cumulative toll from the expanded aggression between March 2 and July 20 has risen to 4,328 martyrs and 12,230 wounded.

Invading “Israeli” units have looted and destroyed three schools in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese Education and Higher Education Minister Rima Karami.

Karami said on Saturday that the IOF raided the schools, stole their contents, and then planted explosives inside the buildings before destroying them.

In a statement reported Friday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency [NNA], the minister said the schools were first “looted” and later reduced to “piles of ashes” through the use of explosives.

“The ‘Israeli’ army looted the contents of these institutions, and then surrounded them with explosives, turning them into piles of ashes,” she stressed.

Karami went on to say that the destroyed schools had been added to a growing list of educational institutions damaged or destroyed by IOF during the ongoing aggression in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese minister, two of the schools were located in Khiam, while the third was in Bint Jbeil.



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