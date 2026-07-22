Mourning processions commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba in Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The mourning processions, in coordination with the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, commemorated the martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) at the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The holy city of Karbala witnessed the arrival of mourning processions to commemorate this occasion, as they set out in marches toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), raising flags of sorrow and reciting poems and elegies that recall the life and martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him).

The Rituals Department prepared a special organizational plan to manage the movement of mourning processions, which included determining entry and exit routes and supervising the smooth flow of their movement to ensure the holding of mourning ceremonies and maintain the smooth flow of visitors inside and around the two holy shrines.



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