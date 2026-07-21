Six Palestinians Martyred in New Israeli Attacks as Ceasefire Violations Mount

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces continued carrying out attacks against civilians across the Gaza Strip despite claiming to abide by the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 11, 2025.

Three Palestinians were killed Monday evening after an Israeli airstrike targeted a shelter at Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in northern Gaza.

Later in the evening, three more Palestinians were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone struck a jeep near the British Hospital southwest of the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli quadcopter drone exploded near the Shams Chalet in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, injuring a woman.

On Monday morning, Israeli warplanes targeted a civilian vehicle near Al-Ghafri Junction in central Gaza City, killing one Palestinian and wounding several others.

A source from Gaza City’s ambulance and emergency services said one Palestinian was killed and 13 others, including women and children, were injured in the strike on the vehicle along Al-Jalaa Street.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews transferred seven casualties to the Society’s Al-Saraya Field Hospital, including three in critical condition, following the Israeli strike on the civilian vehicle near Al-Ghafri Junction.

Later, four Palestinians, including one critically injured, were wounded when an explosive Israeli quadcopter drone detonated on Al-Rashid Street, north of Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

In Khan Yunis, several Palestinians were injured after Israeli occupation forces opened fire in the Shukri Al-Sufi camp near Bir 19, southwest of the city.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Monday that three Palestinians were killed and 22 others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said the death toll since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025 has risen to 1,158 Palestinians killed and 3,756 injured. It added that the bodies of 802 victims have also been recovered from beneath the rubble during the same period.

According to the ministry, the overall death toll from the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,283 Palestinians, while 173,864 others have been injured.

Israeli occupation forces have now violated the ceasefire agreement for the 284th consecutive day through gunfire, airstrikes, and artillery shelling, while continuing to expand the so-called “Yellow Line” inside the Gaza Strip.



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