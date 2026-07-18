Seven Martyred and Dozens Wounded as Israeli Strike Hits Funeral Procession in Nuseirat, Gaza

ABNA24 - Seven Palestinians were martyred and at least 20 others wounded on Friday after Israeli occupation forces bombed a funeral procession in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Local sources said Israeli warplanes targeted mourners attending the funeral of Taher Abdel Wahed outside a mosque in Nuseirat, killing seven people and wounding at least 20 others. The casualty toll remains preliminary.

Al-Awda Medical Complex in Nuseirat said it had received seven Palestinians killed and 22 wounded after an Israeli strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Balata Market area of the camp.

Earlier Friday, five Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and several others injured in continued Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire.

A medical source said a woman was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Kanisa area southwest of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

A man was also killed in an Israeli strike on the New Camp area west of Nuseirat.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces killed at least one person and wounded three others in an airstrike on the Al-Sawarha area west of Nuseirat.

In northern Gaza, a man was killed after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb near Abu Tammam School in Beit Lahia.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others, including a young girl, were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential apartment in Gaza City, according to a source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The hospital also received two wounded civilians, a woman and a girl, after an Israeli drone strike near Taj Mall on Al-Yarmouk Street in central Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles opened fire on the eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, while Israeli helicopters struck a house on Al-Mu’assasat Street west of the city. No casualties were immediately reported. Israeli naval vessels also fired toward the Gaza City coastline.

Israeli armored vehicles advanced near the Al-Trans area in Jabalia, northern Gaza, amid heavy gunfire.

Israeli helicopters also fired on areas east of Al-Masdar village and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, Israeli drones heavily targeted the eastern area of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, as Israeli forces advanced into the area. Helicopters, tanks, and military vehicles continued firing toward Al-Qarara, with gunfire reaching Hamad City and surrounding neighborhoods. Israeli forces also fired illumination flares east of the city, while naval vessels shelled the coast of Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery also bombarded western areas of Rafah.

On Thursday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that four Palestinians were killed and 28 wounded across the Strip over the previous 24 hours as a result of continued Israeli attacks.

The ministry said three of the victims were killed in recent strikes, while a fourth died from wounds sustained earlier. It added that several victims remain trapped beneath the rubble or lying in the streets because ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them due to ongoing bombardment and dangerous field conditions.

According to the ministry, the death toll since the ceasefire was announced on October 10, 2025, has risen to 1,127 Palestinians killed, while 3,643 have been wounded, in addition to 800 bodies recovered.

Since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the ministry said 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 wounded.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office (GMO) said that more than 25 civilians had been killed over the past 72 hours in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting markets, funeral gatherings, civilian assemblies, and homes, resulting in casualties that included women and children.

The Office said the rising death toll reflects a systematic policy targeting civilians and described the attacks as part of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, warning that the absence of effective international measures has allowed the violations to continue without accountability.

The escalation comes 280 days after the ceasefire was announced, with the Office documenting more than 3,750 violations of the agreement, raising questions about the effectiveness of international guarantees and efforts to enforce compliance with the agreement.

The statement also criticized mediators and guarantor states for their silence, saying that the lack of a firm response has provided indirect cover for the continued military operations and undermined efforts to protect civilians.

The GMO condemned the continued Israeli attacks on civilians, describing them as crimes against humanity that require accountability. It held Israel and its supporters fully legally responsible for the violations committed in Gaza and called on mediators and guarantor states to take urgent action and exert meaningful pressure to secure an immediate ceasefire.



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