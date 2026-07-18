Israeli Forces Block Call to Prayer and Expel Worshipers in West of Bethlehem

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) prevented the call to prayer (Adhan) in the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, early Saturday morning, and forced worshipers to leave one of its mosques.

A Palestinian security source told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter that Israeli forces stormed the mosque in Husan, prohibited the call to prayer and prevented Muslim worshipers from performing the dawn prayers, forcing them to leave before firing stun grenades and tear gas canisters at them.

In separate incidents, the IOF closed all entrances and gates leading to the villages of al‑Arqoub in the southwest of Bethlehem, and assaulted a resident of Nahalin town while he was crossing the main military barrier separating the town from the rest of the governorate.

Recently, the Israeli occupation authority has approved a draft law to tighten restrictions on the call to prayer in mosques. The legislation would introduce a permit system for loudspeakers and grant Israeli police broad powers to enforce the law and issue penalties.



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