Sayed Servants of Al-Abbas Shrine offers services to visitors coinciding with beginning Safar Month

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided their services to the visitors, coinciding with the beginning of the month of Safar, through their service procession.

Mr. Montadher Aal Dia-Uddin from the department said that the servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides various services to the visitors through the procession at the Qibla Gate of the Shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

He added that the services include the distribution of hot and cold beverages, along with other services that contribute to meeting the needs of visitors during their Ziyarat.

These efforts come with the aim of providing the best services to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



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