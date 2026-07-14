Jakarta Hosts First D-8 Halal Expo, Secures Over $13 Million in Business Commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA) Held from July 8 to 12 at the Senayan Indoor Tennis Complex, the event brought together representatives from governments, businesses, and halal industry stakeholders under the theme, "Strengthening D-8 Halal Economy Through International Collaboration."

The expo was organized as part of Indonesia's 2026–2027 chairmanship of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, reflecting the country's ambition to play a leading role in the rapidly growing global halal economy.

Around 80 exhibitors from D-8 member states and partner countries, including Palestine and Sri Lanka, showcased a wide range of halal products and services. Food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, modest fashion, and other halal lifestyle products were among the sectors represented during the exhibition.

The event also attracted more than 5,000 visitors, while 29 business-matching sessions connected exporters, manufacturers, investors, and international buyers from countries such as the United States, Russia, and Singapore. Organizers said the meetings resulted in several memorandums of understanding and letters of intent, contributing to the overall business commitments announced at the close of the expo.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the program featured expert discussions through the D-8 HEI Talk forum, cultural performances, networking events, and investment meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation among D-8 economies and expanding opportunities in the global halal market.

The expo highlighted the growing importance of cross-border collaboration in the halal sector and underscored Indonesia's efforts to strengthen regional trade, encourage investment, and promote innovation across halal industries. Organizers expressed hope that the event would serve as a platform for building stronger commercial partnerships and integrating D-8 member states more closely into global halal supply chains.