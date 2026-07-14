Sayed Servants carrying out a campaign to clean courtyard of al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Sayed Servants' Division of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a campaign to clean the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) as part of its ongoing efforts to serve the visitors.

The campaign included cleaning the floor of the holy courtyard and its corridors and perfuming its surroundings; with the aim of maintaining the cleanliness of the place and creating a suitable atmosphere for visitors to perform the rituals of Ziyarat and worship.

This campaign is part of the service plan of the Sayed Servants Division, aimed at providing the best services to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), especially with the increasing number of visitors during the days of the holy month of Muharram.



/129