Massive Rally in Sanaa Gives Leadership Mandate to Respond to Saudi Airport Strike

ABNA24 - Thousands of Yemenis gathered on Monday evening at Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa to give the leadership a popular mandate to respond to the Saudi attack on Sanaa International Airport and reaffirm their support for steps aimed at breaking the ongoing blockade.

During the mass rally, participants praised Iran’s supportive efforts aimed at lifting the restrictions imposed on Sanaa Airport, describing them as a strategic step in confronting the continued siege by the Saudi-led aggression.

The crowds chanted slogans denouncing Saudi Arabia, expressing their determination to lift all restrictions imposed on Sanaa International Airport.



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