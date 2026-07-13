Mourning processions on martyrdom of Imam Zayn al-Abideen by Al-Abbas Shrine

ABNA24 -The Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized the mourning processions commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Zayn al-Abideen (peace be upon him).

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) witnessed the arrival of mourning processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali ibn al-Hussayn al-Sajjad (peace be upon him).

The processions set off from various parts of the holy city of Karbala and Iraqi provinces, carrying flags of mourning and chanting slogans and elegies that embody this painful memory.



/129