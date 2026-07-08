"A Father to His Nation": ABNA Correspondent Ali Reports From Jamkaran as Millions Gather for Final Farewell in Qom + VIDEO

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News agency - ABNA: The holy city of Qom transformed into a sea of mourners on Tuesday, July 7th, as millions of Iranians gathered once again – and for the last time – to say goodbye to their beloved leader.

ABNA News Agency's correspondent, Ali, was on the ground at the Jamkaran Mosque ceremony, where the atmosphere was thick with grief and reverence. The procession had moved from Tehran, where millions bid farewell to the Supreme Leader, and it was now the people of Qom who had taken to the streets to honor their martyred leader.

The journey to bring this coverage to the world was itself a testament to the dedication of ABNA's team. Due to the massive crowds that had been pouring in since the night before the morning funeral prayers at Jamkaran Mosque, the team – including Ali, Zainab, and the backscreen crew – had to walk some 10 kilometers to reach their destination. The roads were impassable, choked with mourners who had arrived hours earlier to attend the historic ceremony. Yet the entire dedicated team walked through the night to arrive on time for coverage, refusing to let the overwhelming turnout prevent them from fulfilling their duty.

Even after arriving, the team continued to report under challenging conditions. Because of the sheer density of the crowd, the correspondents and backscreen crew conducted their reporting while standing on a fire service bus – a stark visual of their commitment to bringing the story to the world amidst the chaos of millions.

The ceremony drew not only Iranians but also journalists and observers from around the world, all eager to witness what Ali described as "the biggest event of the 21st century." With 20 million people recorded to have attended the procession in Tehran over the past few days, the turnout in Qom also reached historic proportions.

Amid the mourning, Ali addressed the skepticism that had emerged from Western leaders, including a post by Donald Trump suggesting the scenes might be artificial intelligence or that people were being paid to attend. Ali dismissed these claims, saying: "Western leaders don't understand this. The relationship between our supreme leader and us as Iranian people was never that of a leader and the people, but that of a father and children first – and everything else while he was a leader came afterwards."

As the ceremony reached its peak and the coffins were carried in the background, Ali prepared to close his report. His voice trembled as he fought back tears, delivering his final words: "These are the scenes that the world will never forget."

Watch the full video report below.

