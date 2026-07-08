"Hearts of Millions Within Those Coffins": ABNA Reporter's Emotional Farewell From Tehran Musalla

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The Grand Mosque of Tehran - Musalla, which had just hosted the funeral prayers for the martyred leader of the revolution - Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, remained the focal point of a nation in mourning on the first and second day of the funeral ceremony in Tehran. The crowds were being humbly and carefully dispersed by security and management in a coordinated effort to allow the millions waiting outside the gates their turn to enter. The sheer scale of the turnout had turned the ceremony into a rolling wave of humanity, with mourners entering in installments, each group paying their respects before making way for the next.

ABNA News Agency's correspondent, Zainab, had been stationed at the Musalla since 6am, determined to bring live coverage of the funeral prayers. But the massive crowds proved overwhelming, and she was unable to make it inside in time for the prayers themselves. She had to wait, along with countless others, until another group of people entered before she could finally step into the Grand Musalla.

Once inside, the moment that would define her report unfolded before her very eyes. As she moved through the sea of mourners, her gaze suddenly fell upon the coffins of the martyred Supreme Leader and his family members, placed in clear view of the congregation. The sight struck her like a wave, and she broke into tears. Watch the emotional moment in the video below:

After composing herself, Zainab delivered a report that captured the depth of the nation's grief. Her voice trembling with emotion, she said: "They say that hearts rest within the chests. But today, it seems as though the hearts of millions are within those coffins – not just the leader's body."

Before the leader's martyrdom, he had spoken words that carried a promise: "This nation will rise." At the time, many did not fully grasp their meaning. But soon after his martyrdom, the nation understood. Every night since his departure, the streets of Iran have echoed with the footsteps of a grieving people demanding justice and revenge. During the funeral ceremonies, the hashtag #WeMustRise went viral, carrying a message that has now become the rallying cry of millions: "We must rise for the dawn of global justice."

Zainab's report captured this sentiment perfectly. As she prepared to close, she said: "History will remember the procession. But those who are here will remember something greater: that they made the history themselves along with the leader, and this will pass into the hearts of the upcoming generations of truth seekers."

The Musalla ceremony marked a pivotal chapter in the six-day funeral itinerary that began on July 4, nearly four months after leader's martyrdom on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli war in February. Having already covered key cities across Iran, the procession is now set to move toward its final destination – Mashhad, Iran's holiest city, where the Supreme Leader will be laid to rest on July 9.

From Tehran, Zainab, for ABNA News Agency, Watch the video below: