Funeral prayers held for martyred Leader at Qom’s Jamkaran Mosque

Millions of mourners gathered at the holy Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday morning as Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli led funeral prayers over the coffin of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family.

The funeral prayer was attended by a massive crowd of mourners, scholars, seminary students, officials, senior military commanders, and other prominent figures.

Following the prayers, the funeral procession was set to move from Jamkaran Mosque to the shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (PBUH), a holy Shia site located in Qom.

Huge crowds had begun arriving at the mosque from across the country since Monday afternoon, filling its courtyards and prayer halls before dawn.

Streams of mourners continued to arrive on foot and by vehicle, carrying red vengeance flags alongside the tricolor flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The martyred Leader’s coffin was carried through Tehran on Monday before continuing its funeral journey to Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza.