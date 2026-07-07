Funeral of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei in Iraq reflects bond between two nations: Ammar Hakim

Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, says the transfer of the sacred body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution for a funeral in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala is a reflection of the sympathy and social solidarity shared by the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network on Monday night, Hakim said the funeral ceremonies at the holy shrines are a natural religious practice and consistent with the custom of fulfilling one’s last will, even for ordinary citizens.

But he added, the latest event in remembrance of a religious authority, who was martyred unjustly and treacherously, is of utmost importance and holds not only political significance but also reflects deep religious and human bonds between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

Pointing to massive rallies and grief in Iraqi cities following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israeli terrorist attacks in late February, Ammar called upon the people to participate in large numbers in the funeral procession of the Leader of the Ummah.

He underscored that the cultural and historical roots of Iran and Iraq are too deep to be separated, adding that Iraq would not succumb to any pressure but rather would continue to regulate the relationship between two sovereign and independent nations.

Hakim added that with the strengthening of Iraq’s standing and institutions, interactions with Iran have shifted from political and faction-based dealings to formal state-to-state relations based on mutual trust and understanding.

The Iraqi leader also emphasized the continuity of the path, foundations, and steadfast principles of the Islamic Revolution, set by its architect, Imam Khomeini, and upheld by Ayatollah Khamenei until his last breath.