Video / A Tajik journalist: Slogan “If the father is gone, the father’s rifle still remains” drew attention of foreign media
6 July 2026 - 15:53
News ID: 1836509
Source: Abna24
The Tajik journalist present at the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Revolution recounts that one of the slogans that attracted foreign reporters the most was the slogan “If the father is gone, the father’s rifle still remains.” He says many foreign journalists were asking about the meaning and message of this Persian slogan; a slogan that echoed repeatedly among the masses of mourners.
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