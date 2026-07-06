Ammar Al-Hakim: Martyred Leader will be remembered in Iraq as a leading religious authority of Muslims

ABNA24 - Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, says memorial ceremonies will be held in Iraq for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, not in his capacity as the leader of Iran, but as one of the leading religious authorities of the Muslim world.

Al-Hakim made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s Al-Alam news network as Iraq prepares for ceremonies in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday. The events in the two Iraqi cities are part of a week-long memorial service for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which will conclude on Thursday, July 9, when he will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in the city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran.

Explaining the significance of the ceremonies in Iraq, al-Hakim said, “I do not believe that His Eminence’s blessed body will be taken to Iraq for funeral processions simply as the leader of a country. Rather, it will be brought there in his capacity as one of the marja's (sources of emulation) of the Muslim world.”

The ceremonies in Iraq also point to the cultural, religious, and social commonalities shared by the two countries over centuries of history, the Iraqi cleric said, adding that the Iraqi people spontaneously took to the streets in mourning after Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred.

“I believe this profound sense of sympathy and deep emotional bond will also be evident among the people of Iraq during the funeral processions for Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” he noted.

Al-Hakim also praised the martyred Leader for his “comprehensive personality.”

“Although the political dimension was certainly one aspect of his character, he possessed a comprehensive and multifaceted personality that encompassed a wide range of scholarly, intellectual, social, cultural, and security-related dimensions, as well as the political sphere.”

According to the Iraqi cleric, what stood out most about the martyred Leader’s character was his principled approach and unwavering adherence to fundamental principles, which remained unchanged throughout more than three decades of his leadership of the Muslim Ummah.

The Iraqi politician also said the martyred Leader had an in-depth understanding of Iraq and its developments, which led Iran to stand by the Arab country even when certain developments ran counter to Iran’s policies. He cited as an example Iran’s support for the transitional council formed after the overthrow of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein by the United States.

“The United States overthrew Saddam Hussein’s regime and formally occupied Iraq under the cover of what appeared to be a legal framework through UN resolutions. It then established the Iraqi Governing Council under those circumstances. Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy has been one of opposition to the United States. Nevertheless, Iran was the first country to recognize the Governing Council, as it viewed the body as marking the beginning of an Iraqi political system based on the will of the Iraqi people.”

Al-Hakim added that Iran’s recognition of the Iraqi Governing Council was an effort to empower the Iraqi people and support their quest for independence.

According to the Iraqi politician, another major example of Iran’s support under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was the extensive assistance Tehran provided to Iraq in defeating Daesh terrorists after they seized parts of the country in 2014.

“At a time when Iraq’s military and armed forces had collapsed and no one was prepared to assist the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran was the one that responded. On the orders of Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Martyr General Qassem Soleimani took charge on the ground and, drawing on Iran’s experience, extended full support to the Iraqi people in all parts of the country.”

On the martyred Leader’s impact on developments in West Asia and beyond, the Iraqi politician said that, thanks to his leadership, the issues championed by Iran were not confined to the country itself but transcended national borders to include even oppressed non-Muslim peoples.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in an airstrike on his office and residence in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. The week-long memorial service for the martyred Leader began in Tehran on Friday, July 3, 2026, when senior officials from dozens of countries paid their respects to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.



/129