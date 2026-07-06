Video / Malaysian minister: Martyred Leader left behind a legacy of piety and faith

Mohamad bin Sabu, Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, who led the delegation representing the Malaysian prime minister at the memorial ceremonies of the martyred Leader, said: “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the richest man in the world because he is blessed with a people like the people of Iran and a homeland like Iran. He has left behind a legacy of piety and faith.” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred after an airstrike hit his office and residence in Tehran on February 28, 2026, the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.