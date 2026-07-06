Video: Greek Media Activist Among Millions of Mourners: “I Am Living a Part of History”

A Greek media activist, Sissy Frako, who was present among the millions of mourners at the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, was deeply moved by the powerful emotional atmosphere. Witnessing the massive turnout, she said: “My God… I am living a part of history; I feel like I’m about to cry.” She described the grandeur of the crowd and the overwhelming wave of emotions at the ceremony, noting that the scene is something she will never forget.