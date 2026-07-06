“Assembly of Experts emphasized preserving spirit of solidarity and seeking justice for martyred Imam of Ummah”

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), the Assembly of Experts issued a statement on the occasion of the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution. The statement called for continued public participation in the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies of Ayatollah al‑Uzma Seyyed Ali Khamenei and emphasized maintaining the spirit of vengeance and justice for the “martyred leader of Iran.”

The message opened with a Qur’anic verse and addressed the “noble, faithful, and ever‑present people of Islamic Iran,” praising their massive, dignified, and responsible presence in the farewell ceremonies. It described this turnout as a lasting display of national unity, loyalty, and devotion to religious and revolutionary values, witnessed by the world.

The Assembly stated that this widespread and conscious participation demonstrated the deep bond between the people and their divine leaders, rooted in the spiritual and religious character of the Iranian nation. It extended condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei to his family, especially his son Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The statement urged all segments of society—including families of martyrs, scholars, clerics, academics, tradespeople, youth, and women—to preserve the spirit of solidarity and the drive for justice inspired by Iranian and Islamic honor. It called on the people to continue their strong presence in the funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and the burial in Mashhad near the shrine of Imam al‑Reza, describing this as “the greatest funeral of the century” and an act of honoring religious symbols.

The Assembly also encouraged renewed allegiance to the current Leader and declared that such unity would be a thorn in the eyes of the enemies and perpetrators of the assassination of the revered Shia leader.

The message concluded with prayers for the dignity, unity, progress, and tranquility of the Iranian nation.



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