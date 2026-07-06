Popular Mobilization Forces called on people of Iraq to participate in funeral of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF / Hashd al‑Shaabi) issued a public call urging the Iraqi people to participate in the funeral ceremonies of Ayatollah Khamenei, the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The PMF released a message accompanied by a video clip praising the martyred Imam and inviting Iraqis to welcome him. The message described the deceased as a master of his era, a commander of dignity and honor, and a leader of immense stature—stating that although the coffin may appear light, the shoulders of all humanity are incapable of bearing the weight of such a great man.

The message continued by urging people to hurry to welcome this noble figure who has come for visitation, noting that he is returning after 57 years. It called on Iraqis to dress their cities in black in his honor, as this is the final visitation before the final farewell.

In closing, Hashd al‑Shaabi asked the people of Iraq not to miss this historic day.







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