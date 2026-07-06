“Over 50 service stations run by Afghan migrants in Qom providing hospitality to participants of funeral of martyred leader”

ABNA24 The report explains that more than fifty organized and fully equipped service stations run by Afghan migrants in Qom are prepared to host and serve the participants of the funeral ceremony for Ayatollah al‑Uzma Khamenei. Hojjat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin Seyyed Nur Ahmad Mobarez, who oversees the cultural and educational committee for foreign nationals in Qom, stated that the Afghan migrant community has made comprehensive preparations for the large‑scale funeral scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.

He emphasized that Afghan migrants have consistently played an active and visible role in religious, cultural, and social events in Qom. For this historic funeral, they have arranged over fifty stations as a symbol of solidarity, unity within the Islamic Ummah, and gratitude for the support provided by the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic over the years.

These stations have been placed along the main funeral route in coordination with provincial authorities, law enforcement, the Red Crescent, and other relevant organizations. They will offer warm and generous hospitality, including drinks, food, fruit, and snacks. Additional services include cultural programs such as recitations of elegies, distribution of books and educational materials about the life and character of the martyred leader, medical assistance by volunteer doctors and paramedics from the migrant community, and advisory services for religious and psychological questions.

Mobarez also confirmed that arrangements have been made for temporary accommodation for visitors arriving from other cities and provinces. Mosques, Hussainiyas, religious centers, and even private homes of migrants have been designated for hosting guests. Some stations along the route will also provide rest areas equipped with basic facilities to ensure comfort and safety for participants.

He noted that Afghan migrants have always stood alongside their Iranian brothers and sisters in both joyful and sorrowful moments, and that this funeral will once again demonstrate their strong presence, heartfelt solidarity, and exemplary service.

In closing, he invited all Afghan migrants living in Qom and nearby areas to participate actively and widely in the ceremony, reaffirming their loyalty and unity with the Iranian nation.



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