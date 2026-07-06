A farewell as vast as Iran; Tehran under footsteps of lovers of the martyred Imam

ABNA24 - The report describes an extraordinary and historic funeral procession in Tehran for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution. From early Monday morning, July 6, massive crowds filled the streets leading to Enghelab Square, Azadi Square, and the surrounding routes. After two days of farewell ceremonies at Mosalla, people gathered again for the final procession of Ayatollah Khamenei’s body.

The narrator recounts being at Enghelab Square at 5:30 a.m., when the city was already filled with people who seemed to have arrived from the night before, determined to renew their final pledge to the martyred leader. The movement of the crowd toward Azadi Square resembled a human river—dense, continuous, and seemingly endless.

The crowd included elderly men with canes, young people carrying Iranian flags and red banners of mourning, women and men reciting prayers, mothers with infants, and families who had traveled from distant cities. Aerial images showed the vast scale of participation, with streets around the main route completely covered by black‑clad mourners and flags.

Red flags bearing “Ya Latharat al‑Husayn,” images of the martyred leader, and placards demanding justice for the perpetrators of the assassination were widely visible. The atmosphere combined grief, resolve, and restrained anger—mourning the loss of a leader seen as a symbol of resistance, and expressing determination that his path would continue.

As the narrator moved closer to Azadi Square, the density and intensity of the crowd did not diminish. Even when walking back from Azadi to Enghelab, the human flow continued, with people joining from side streets and alleys. Tehran had effectively transformed into a vast field of farewell.

When the vehicle carrying the pure body passed through the crowd, the raised hands, tears, chants, and flags created a scene that could not be fully captured by news frames. The true “news” was the faces of the people—tearful yet resolute—affirming that their bond with the martyred leader would not end with his death.

The two days of farewell at Mosalla had been a prelude to this moment. From Mosalla to the central squares, from Enghelab to Azadi, and across the surrounding streets, the ceremony continued without signs of ending. People remained on the move—some walking, some standing with flags and portraits, some silent, others chanting.

The report concludes that today’s funeral was not merely the farewell of a body, but the closing of a chapter in the history of the Islamic Revolution—one sealed with tears yet renewed with a collective pledge. The route from Enghelab to Azadi was not just a city path; it was the symbolic passage of a nation from grief to commitment, from loss to steadfastness, and from farewell to a new beginning.