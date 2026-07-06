Video: Symbolic funeral ceremony held in Bahrain in memory of martyred leader of Islamic Revolution

On Saturday, 4 July 2026, the al‑Markh area in Bahrain witnessed the holding of a symbolic mourning procession that moved throughout the region. This ceremony was organized to honor and commemorate the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and to express loyalty to his ideals by the people of the area. Participants, by taking to the streets and performing chest‑beating rituals, demonstrated their devotion to the martyred master of the Islamic Ummah.