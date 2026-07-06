Video: People who stood firm on their pledge

AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA: At historical turning points, the destiny of nations is shaped not only by the decisions of leaders but by the presence and steadfastness of the people. When the preservation of a nation’s security, independence, and dignity becomes tied to public participation, the people’s presence itself turns into a form of social jihad. What gains value in this arena is not merely the outcome, but the fulfillment of duty and loyalty to the covenant a nation has made with its ideals and identity.