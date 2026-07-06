Video: “Continuing the path of Hussain”; Farewell ceremony for martyred leader from perspective of ABNA English‑language reporter

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — “Continuing the path of Husayn…” is the title of a report by Zainab Askari, ABNA’s English‑language correspondent, narrating the magnificent farewell ceremony of the Iranian people for the martyred leader. This ritual, marked by the massive presence of the public, conveyed a message of loyalty to the ideals of resistance to the world.