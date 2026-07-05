Countries participating in ceremony of paying respects to body of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency – ABNA – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an information note displaying the flags of the countries participating in the ceremony of paying respects to the body of the martyred leader of the Revolution. The spokesperson’s news channel also published an information note showing the flags of the countries, officials, international figures, and various institutions participating in the ceremony of paying respects to the body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.