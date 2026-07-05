Video: Vow of Mutawakkil's Mother and a Manifestation of the Grace of Imam Hadi (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a historical narration, it is recorded that after the Abbasid caliph Mutawakkil found bags of money in the home of Imam Hadi (a.s.) and investigated their source, he learned that the money had been sent by his own mother to the Imam. Mutawakkil's mother, when her son had fallen severely ill and physicians had despaired of his recovery, had turned to Imam Hadi (a.s.) and made a vow that if her son recovered, she would present a sum of money to the Imam. After Mutawakkil was healed, she fulfilled her vow. This narration reflects the spiritual station of Imam Hadi (a.s.) and the depth of belief in and devotion to the Ahlulbayt (a.s.), even among those close to the Abbasid court.