Sadr Secretary-General: Martyred Leader's Funeral Is a Global Civilizational Phenomenon, Signaling Western Order's Decline

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency (ABNA): Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Hamed Rafaati, Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization’s Office in Qom and Secretary-General of the Sadr World Prize, said in an analytical interview with the AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA) on the "International Dimensions and Civilizational Imperatives of the Funeral of the Martyred Leader" that the funeral of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, should not be viewed merely as a mourning ceremony or an emotional event, but rather as a civilizational, social, and global text capable of redefining the identity of the Islamic Ummah and influencing the future equations of the world.

Funeral of Great Leaders Goes Beyond Mourning

Referring to the historical significance of the funerals of influential world leaders, Rafaati said the funeral of the Martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, marked a historic turning point and the culmination of a decisive chapter in history, an event that deserves profound analysis from civilizational, cultural, and social perspectives on a global scale.

He cited historical examples such as the funerals of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Jr., noting that such ceremonies have often evolved into landmark historical and social events capable of shaping public sentiment, strengthening national identity, influencing political orientations, and even determining the future trajectory of nations.

According to Rafaati, a nation's participation in a funeral procession can sometimes reveal its genuine feelings toward a prominent figure more clearly than dozens of elections or opinion polls, adding that contemporary regional history also offers clear examples of this reality.

Funeral of the Martyred Leader: A Global Social Phenomenon

Emphasizing that the martyrdom and funeral of influential leaders do not mark the end of their discourse but can instead become the beginning of new movements, Rafaati said the funerals of major leaders in the contemporary world are no longer merely traditional rituals. Rather, they reflect the emotional and social capital of a nation, reconstruct collective identity, consolidate political and moral discourses, and even influence the future course of societies.

He added that the funeral of the Martyred Leader should therefore be analyzed within a global and civilizational framework rather than being reduced to an emotional, political, or regional event.

"When millions of people participate in such a ceremony out of profound religious conviction and civilizational identity, we are witnessing a global social phenomenon worthy of study in sociology, civilizational studies, media studies, political science, and international relations," he said.

Rejecting the Declining Western Civilization

The Secretary-General of the Sadr World Prize said the funeral of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Ummah possesses two distinct civilizational dimensions, explaining that the first is a negative dimension reflecting the rejection of what he described as the declining Western civilization.

He argued that the political and military center of Western civilization, namely the United States, is now facing serious internal challenges, while the Western world itself is experiencing an unprecedented period of fragmentation. European countries, he added, no longer follow Washington's policies as unquestioningly as they once did.

Rafaati further said that the world is moving beyond a unipolar order toward a multipolar structure, while many Western institutions and international agreements—including the United Nations—have lost much of their former credibility in the eyes of global public opinion. At the same time, he said, fundamental doubts have emerged regarding concepts traditionally promoted by the West, including liberal democracy, freedom, women's rights, and human dignity.

Strengthening Islamic Civilization and Forming a Unified Monotheistic Front

Turning to the second, positive dimension of the event, Rafaati said the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the subsequent funeral ceremonies have not only reinforced unity among Islamic schools of thought but have also strengthened solidarity among global movements and international actors.

He added that a unified monotheistic front composed of followers of different religions—particularly Christian movements—has expanded, bringing together religious leaders under a shared moral and spiritual umbrella.

According to Rafaati, the event should therefore be regarded as a civilizational development whose significance must be properly understood and utilized at both the structural and intellectual levels.

Manifestation of Ummah-Building in an Age of Individualism

Rafaati described the first civilizational dimension of the funeral as the manifestation of Ummah-building.

He said that at a time when projects of global domination seek to reduce human beings to isolated, consumer-oriented, and identity-less individuals, the massive public participation in the funeral of a divine leader demonstrates that the concept of the Islamic Ummah remains vibrant and alive.

"The overwhelming public presence shows that values such as resistance, spirituality, self-sacrifice, and human dignity still possess enormous mobilizing power. This is precisely what the modern world—exhausted by excessive individualism—needs to understand," he said.

Funeral of the Martyred Leader Regenerates the Resistance's Social Capital

Rafaati identified the second civilizational aspect of the funeral as the symbolic capital of the Resistance Front, saying that martyred leaders eventually become enduring symbols, and that in Islamic thought, martyrdom is not the end of life but the beginning of historical influence.

He noted that, at times, a martyr's pure body can transform public opinion more profoundly than years of speeches or political activity.

"The participation of millions of people in the funeral is, in reality, a declaration of loyalty to a school of thought and a regeneration of the Resistance Front's social capital," he said.

Soft Power: A Strategic Asset of the Islamic World

Describing soft power as the third major dimension of the event, Rafaati said prevailing international analyses generally define power in economic or military terms. However, events such as the funerals of martyred leaders demonstrate that the Islamic world possesses tremendous soft power.

He said this power is rooted in faith, transnational bonds, the pursuit of freedom, and deep emotional attachment. If properly presented, it can offer the world a different image of Islam and Shi'a Islam—one founded upon spirituality, dignity, justice, and respect for human values.

The Real Battle Today Is the Battle of Narratives

Emphasizing the necessity of explaining the significance of the funeral to international audiences, Rafaati said the responsibility does not end with organizing ceremonies or publishing news reports.

"We must be able to explain this event in a language that is understandable to the world and demonstrate why certain leaders continue to live in the memory of nations even after their physical departure," he said.

He described the funeral of the Martyred Leader as a civilizational text that has been opened before the eyes of the world and must be written, narrated, and interpreted correctly.

First Imperative: Intelligent Storytelling

According to the Secretary-General of the Sadr World Prize, the first essential requirement for presenting the event internationally is intelligent storytelling.

He said the principal battlefield today is the battle of narratives, where dominant media outlets seek to reduce great concepts, distort the truth, and portray major popular events merely through political or security lenses.

Rafaati stressed that multilingual, well-documented, and intellectually profound narratives must be produced so that the message conveyed by the millions who participated in the funeral can be understood by European youth, Latin American academics, African activists, and Asian intellectuals alike.

Second Imperative: Cultural Translation of Concepts

Rafaati described the second essential requirement as the cultural translation of concepts, arguing that many religious concepts cannot be properly understood by global audiences if presented without cultural interpretation.

He explained that notions such as martyrdom, Wilayah (Guardianship), resistance, and the Islamic Ummah should be reintroduced through a humanitarian, ethical, and civilizational discourse so that even non-Muslims can appreciate the profound spiritual significance of these concepts.

Third Imperative: Cultural and Public Diplomacy

Rafaati identified the third essential requirement as strengthening cultural and public diplomacy, stressing that institutions such as the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization bear responsibilities that extend far beyond ceremonial activities.

He said a broad network of intellectuals, media professionals, academics, cultural figures, and international activists should be engaged in conveying this civilizational narrative.

"The future of the discourse of resistance will not be determined solely in the political arena," he said. "It will also be shaped in the fields of culture, media, academia, and global public opinion."

Fourth Imperative: Historical Documentation

Rafaati described historical documentation as the fourth major imperative, noting that many significant events in the history of the Islamic world have gradually faded from global memory due to inadequate documentation and archiving.

He said the massive funeral processions of prominent Islamic figures constitute invaluable historical assets and should be professionally documented, analyzed, and archived according to recognized academic and media standards so that future generations and researchers around the world can study them.

Today's Media Responsibility Is Greater Than Ever

In the concluding part of the interview, Rafaati said providing a civilizational explanation of the funerals of martyred leaders is not merely a media or political duty but a historic responsibility.

He emphasized that this immense spiritual and social capital must be elevated beyond temporary emotions and transformed into a lasting cultural and humanitarian discourse.

Referring to the Islamic Republic's international media activities during the Third War in late 2025 and early 2026, Rafaati acknowledged that although Iran's media performance has improved compared with previous years, it still lags behind its rivals and adversaries in many respects.

He warned that opponents are making intensified efforts to erase the achievements of previous explanatory and media campaigns, making today's responsibility in the fields of media and public communication greater than ever before.

A Global Message for Contemporary Humanity

Concluding the interview, Rafaati said today's world is experiencing crises of spirituality, justice, and public trust. In such an environment, any major event capable of reviving the values of sacrifice, faith, and human solidarity possesses the potential to become a global phenomenon.

He added that if properly understood and effectively narrated, the funeral of martyred leaders can deliver an important message to contemporary humanity.

"It conveys the message that there are still people who choose truth over personal interest and ideals over comfort," he said.

Rafaati expressed hope that seminaries, universities, media organizations, and cultural institutions would strengthen their cooperation to communicate the authentic narrative of such historic epics to the international community