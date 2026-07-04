Video: In the Face of Oppression, Neutrality Has No Meaning

Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.), in his saying, "Be a claimant against the oppressor and a helper to the oppressed", teaches that "khaṣm" Opponent) does not mean enmity; rather, it means being a claimant, demanding justice, and standing against oppression. From the perspective of the Alawi school, silence in the face of injustice, indifference toward the fate of the oppressed, and withdrawing from the field of truth-seeking are not compatible with a believer's faith.