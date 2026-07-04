Million‑Strong Presence of People of Tehran at Farewell Ceremony for Martyred Leader

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency — ABNA — the farewell ceremony for the martyred mujahid, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), and his family began this morning, Saturday, July 4th 2026, with the presence of mourning citizens at Tehran’s Mosalla.

According to the announcement of the Committee for Commemoration of the Bloody Ascension of the martyred mujahid Imam, Grand Ayatollah al‑Uzma Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), the farewell, funeral procession, funeral prayer, and burial ceremonies have been scheduled as follows: — Saturday, July 4th, and Sunday, July 5th 2026, corresponding to the 19th and 20th of Muharram, for the farewell to the bodies at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran; — then Monday, July 6th 2026, the funeral procession in Tehran; — Tuesday, July 7th 2026, the funeral procession in the city of Qom; — and finally Thursday, July 9th 2026, corresponding to the 24th of Muharram, the funeral procession in the city of Mashhad and burial at the Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.).

Meanwhile, ceremonies for the farewell and funeral procession of the martyred leader of the revolution are also planned to be held on Wednesday, July 8th 2026, in the cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Yesterday (Friday, July 3rd 2026), the official ceremony of paying respects by heads of state, officials, and religious leaders from various countries of the world was held in Tehran.