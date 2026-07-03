Pakistani-Norwegian Mourner at Leader's Funeral: I Will Never Forgive Those Who Killed My Leader

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: As millions of mourners continue to gather in Tehran for the public funeral of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, international guests from across the globe arrived a day earlier to pay their final respects. Among them is Naz Batool Kazmi, originally from Kashmir, Pakistan, and now a resident of Norway for over three decades.

Speaking to ABNA correspondent, Kazmi recounted the emotional moment she received the news of the martyrdom. She described how rumors had spread the previous evening, causing a night of intense stress and uncertainty. She recalled that it was Fajr time in Norway when the news was confirmed. Her daughter, who lives in Manchester, called her crying, while from the other room she heard her husband weeping. She described it as the most horrible and saddest day of her life. Later, she and her community gathered at the local mosque to mourn together, finding the loss simply unbelievable.

Kazmi expressed that she felt incredibly blessed and lucky to be in Iran to say goodbye to her leader and marja e taqlid. She explained that through his speeches and guidelines, the martyred Leader taught her how to stand for justice. For her as a woman, she learned through his guidance that she has a responsibility not only to teach the teachings of Islam to her children but also to take an active part in society and spread the true message to others. She came to Tehran simply to pay tribute, to say thank you, and to appreciate his lifelong work.

Her message to the world was direct. She condemned the double standards she sees, particularly in Europe where she lives, regarding human rights. She criticized the killing of innocents and those who do not stand for the oppressed. Addressing those who killed her leader and all those who supported or remained silent, she declared: "I will never forgive you."