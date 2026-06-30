Muharram Marchers Denied Iftar Space at Ramleela Ground in Uttar Pradesh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The incident took place on 26 June during Muharram observances, when processions were being held across different parts of the state.

According to local sources, a group participating in the Muharram procession halted at a Ramleela ground and prepared to hold Iftar there. The development was opposed by members of the Ramleela Committee and some villagers, who argued that the location, particularly the Ram Chabutra situated within the premises, held religious significance for the Hindu community.

The disagreement soon led to a tense situation, raising fears of a larger confrontation.

Witnesses said arguments broke out between the two sides, although no major violence was reported.

As information about the dispute reached the authorities, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and began efforts to calm the situation.

Officials held discussions with representatives of both communities and appealed for restraint. After negotiations, the situation was brought under control and the Muharram procession was allowed to continue in accordance with existing arrangements.

Police personnel remained deployed in the area to prevent any further disturbance.

Members of the Ramleela Committee maintained that the Ram Chabutra has long been associated with Hindu religious activities and community events.

One resident said, “This place has religious importance for us and traditional programmes have been organised here for many years. People were concerned that a new practice was being introduced at the site.”

Some villagers alleged that holding Iftar at the location could create future disputes regarding the use of the premises.

However, members of the Muslim community reportedly maintained that there was no intention to create controversy and that the halt was linked to the timing of the procession and the need to break the fast.

Authorities have not publicly indicated that any law was violated by either side, and officials stressed that maintaining communal harmony remains their primary concern.

A senior official said the administration is examining all aspects of the incident and will take any necessary action on the basis of facts.

“We have spoken to both parties and the situation is completely under control. People have been advised not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace,” an official said.

Following the incident, police presence in the village was increased as a precautionary measure.

Officials said additional monitoring would continue in the coming days to ensure that no misinformation spreads through social media or other channels.

The dispute comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh administration has been maintaining heightened vigilance during Muharram processions across the state.

Before the observances began, district administrations had been instructed to hold peace committee meetings and coordinate with community representatives to prevent any untoward incidents.

Senior police and administrative officials across districts were directed to remain alert and ensure that religious events were conducted peacefully.

Locals said that despite the brief tension, the timely intervention of officials helped prevent the situation from escalating.

Community leaders from both sides have since appealed for calm and urged residents to preserve the atmosphere of communal harmony in the area.

The administration has reiterated that maintaining law and order remains its priority and that any attempt to create tension or spread rumours will be dealt with according to the law.

For now, officials say the situation in the village remains peaceful, though authorities continue to keep a close watch on developments.